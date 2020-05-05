Louis Leterrier, the director of “The Transporter” and 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk,” is in negotiations to direct “Bright 2” at Netflix, the sequel to the action and fantasy film that stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.
Leterrier will take over from David Ayer, who directed the first film from 2017 and was previously attached for the sequel but has been tied up with other projects, including a remake of “The Dirty Dozen” at Warner Bros.
Smith and Edgerton will return for the sequel and reprise their roles as a human detective who has to work with an orc police officer in a modern-day Los Angeles populated by humans and mystical creatures.
“Bright 2” will aim to begin production as soon as it is deemed safe to do so amid the pandemic.
Ayer and Evan Spiliotopoulos wrote the screenplay, with T.S. Nowlin providing the latest rewrite. Ayer is still a producer, along with Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless.
Nielsen reported that 11 million people watched the 2017 film “Bright” in its first three days on the streaming service, with Netflix claiming that the movie saw 60 million viewers in its first week, prompting news of a sequel ordered within weeks of the original’s debut.
