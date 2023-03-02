Hold onto your wigs, squirrel friends! “Bring Back My Girls” is returning for a second season!

The series will reunite the casts of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14, “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Versus The World,” “Drag Race UK” Seasons 3 & 4, “Canada’s Drag Race” Season 3, and others in a series of panel conversations moderated by trans TV personality and LGBTQ+ activist Ts Madison.

As with the first season, the panels will be taped in front of a live audience at DragCon LA 2023, which will be held May 12-13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. They will air later this year on the WOW Presents Plus streaming service.

“I truly am super excited to return to the hosting seat of ‘Bring Back My Girls’ Season 2. The raw energy that the LIVE DragCon crowd brings added with the sass, flavor and shade from the girls is crazy!!” Madison said in a statement. “You thought Season 1 was something… you don’t want to miss this hot boiling tea that Season 2 is about to spill!”

Madison, who was promoted to a regular judge on the currently airing Season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” was a guest judge in previous seasons, including a memorable appearance in Season 14’s episode that featured the contestants acting in flatulence-laden soap opera titled “The Daytona Winds.”

“‘The Daytona Winds’ was my all-time favorite challenge on the show outside of Snatch Game! I, too, was unaware of all the spoofs and riffs that were to be added to the finished product so it literally blew me back when I saw it!” Madison shared with TheWrap exclusively. “I walked on set and met the queens for the first time and immediately fell in love with them, but was most excited to see Kerri Colby as an openly trans woman competing which made me proud. I was also drawn to DeJah Skye, who I saw struggling a bit in the acting portion, and I was trying to secretly help her with her lines and was about to get in trouble with Mama Ru LOL! So with all that being said – I CANNOT WAIT to be reunited with the girls!”

Madison will also welcome casts of three international versions of “Drag Race” to the DragCon stage. As will the fans, who not only get to interact with their favorite queens in person, they’ll also see how they’ve grown as performers and artists.

“After seeing how much fans were living for ‘Bring Back My Girls’ at DragCon LA 2022, we knew we had to bring the series back for a second season at this year’s convention!” says World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. “We are ecstatic to have our global glamazons reunite once again in front of a live audience, and give our WOW Presents Plus viewers the opportunity to relive the experience and witness the jaw-dropping drama when the series premieres later this year.”

Audiences attending the DragCon LA 2023 tapings will not only get to watch all the smiles, tears, nostalgic moments, insider stories, and never-before-heard confessions, but also have a chance to participate directly and ask the queens questions during the Q&A portion. As with Season 1, these fan-led Q&As and the ensuing audience reactions also bring attendees the opportunity to appear on-screen in the final streaming series, coming exclusively to WOW Presents Plus later this year.

A super-inclusive hub of self-expression, DragCon LA 2023 will include signings and meet & greets with your favorite Queens, fierce mainstage performances throughout the weekend, exclusive programming, wig-snatching merch, immersive activations from RuPaul’s Drag Race and fan-favorite WOW Presents Plus shows. DragCon is the world’s largest all-ages and family-friendly celebration of drag culture and tickets are available for purchase now at RuPaulsDragCon.com.

Season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs Fridays on MTV.