Britney Spears’ Father Files Petition to End Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ father has filed a petition with the court to dissolve her conservatorship, according to paperwork obtained by CNN and NBC News on Tuesday.

“Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist,” the filing says.

“Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding,” the petition to the Los Angeles Superior Court reads.

TheWrap has reached out to Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, for comment on the filing.

The development follows last week’s salvo from Rosengart in which he told the court Britney did not wish to pay Jamie Spears the $2 million payout he requested.

In that filing, Rosengart wrote, “Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”

Jamie Spears, who earlier told the court he would be willing to relinquish the 13-year-old conservatorship given the proper time and steps, had requested several payouts and compensation totaling $2 million from Britney for various matters, including carrying out the basic duties the conservatorship he established required of him — like handling media attention and “doing my best to keep current” in the music and media business. Jamie also requested Britney pay some of his attorney’s fees.

Britney recently said she will not perform until her father is no longer in control of her life, including matters of her health, finances and interpersonal relationships. Spears said in an Instagram post in July, “Look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think.”

Pamela Chelin and Samson Amore contributed to this report.