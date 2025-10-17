Britney Spears Laments Being Painted the ‘Bad One’ in Ex-Husband’s Memoir: ‘Profit Off My Pain’

Britney Spears took her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, to task once more over his new memoir, this time accusing the dancer of profiting off her “pain.”

The singer issued another scathing reaction on X Thursday, where she blasted Federline for painting her as the “bad one” in his new book, titled “You Thought You Knew.”

“To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I’m the bad one as they profit off my pain,” she wrote. “I 100% beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews.”

As Spears went on, she reiterated commentary from her fans, which accuse Federline of “trying to get paid” now that their children, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, “are adults.”

A representative for Federline did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Why is HE SO ANGRY … and what’s scary is he’s convincing,” the singer continued. “I know his book will sell loads more than mine. If you really love someone then you don’t help them by humiliating them.”

Spears later speculated that her ex may have “deep anger” towards her, and noted that she was focusing on her own “healing.”

Before signing off, the pop star suggested she was eyeing other outlets to express herself, including acting and writing.

“I might even start my own radio podcast,” she added. “And thank you to the people supporting my heart right now. I know you guys understand it hurts.”

Spears’ statement comes a day after she broke her silence regarding Federline’s tell-all book. She particularly took issue with how her parenting skills were portrayed both in interviews and memoir excerpts.

“The constant gaslighting from [my] ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting,” she wrote at the time. “I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys [are] complex.”

Spears and Federline’s romance dates back to 2004, when a three-month whirlwind courtship turned into an engagement and then a fall wedding. The duo welcomed their first son the following year.

However, the couple split by November 2006, when Spears filed for divorce. Federline was granted sole legal and physical custody of their sons amid Spears’ conservatorship — which ended in November 2021.

Read Spears’ full statement on Federline’s memoir here.

“You Thought You Knew” hits shelves on Tuesday.