Britney Spears’ Manager Resigns in Letter to Co-Conservators

Britney Spears’ longtime manager resigned in a letter to co-conservators Jamie Spears and the court-appointed Jodi Montgomery on Monday, saying he had learned she wanted to officially retire from the music industry.

Larry Rudolph’s resignation extends the fallout that follows Spears’ testimony to a judge about her 13-year conservatorship.

“It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” said Rudolph in the letter, which was acquired by Deadline. “Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.”

Rudolph’s move comes four days after the company set to take over the financial part of her conservatorship withdrew from the role and nearly two weeks after Spears told a judge she wanted the conservatorship to end, calling it abusive and manipulative in her first public comments about the situation since it was enacted in 2008.

“As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed,” Rudolph said in the letter