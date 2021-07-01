Iggy Izalea Says She Witnessed ‘Abusive’ Behavior From Britney Spears’ Father Jamie

Iggy Azalea recently spoke out in support of Britney Spears in her battle to end her conservatorship, alleging that she saw Britney’s father Jamie Spears exhibit abusive behavior toward her.

On Wednesday, the rapper released a statement on Twitter demanding that Jamie be held accountable for his actions toward his daughter, saying “this should be illegal.”

“It’s basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life,” Iggy wrote. “This should be illegal.”

“I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things; like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even necessary?”’

Iggy said that when the two stars teamed up for their 2015 single, “Pretty Girls,” she had “personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up and tell the world that. She is not exaggerating or lying.”

She then referred to an incident in which the two artists were preparing for a performance at that year’s Billboard Music Awards, and Jamie tried to coerce Iggy into signing an NDA.

“Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage,” Iggy explained.

“The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show.”

She continued with her allegations, claiming that “Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to coexist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. That is not right at all.”

Following the publishing of her post, many Twitter users commended Iggy for her “bravery” and honesty, but some wondered if the performer could encounter legal issues for revealing so much after having signed an NDA.

“If [Jamie] wants to sue me he can go ahead and try but the NDA is supposed to protect Britney, and it’s only really protecting HIM,” Iggy replied. “Her words alone should be enough to bring about some change in outcome; but that’s not the case today with the judge so I’m here to back her up.”

Britney appeared in court for a June 23 hearing in which she criticized her father and her conservatorship, stating that it was “doing me way more harm than good.”

Since August, a fight for control of the pop star’s $60 million dollar estate has been on-going, following her attorney’s filing to remove Jamie from his position as conservator.

At court, Britney argued for the dissolution of the conservatorship, describing the personal and psychological damage the court-ordered guardianship had caused.

“I feel ganged up on, bullied, left out and alone,” she said. “I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights, having a child or any of those things.”