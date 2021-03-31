Britney Spears ‘Embarrassed’ by NY Times Documentary: ‘I Cried’

Pop icon Britney Spears broke her silence on the New York Times’ “Framing Britney Spears” documentary Tuesday night, saying she was “embarrassed” and “cried,” but hadn’t seen it.

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people,” the star wrote in an Instagram caption along with her signature smattering of emojis. “It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day.”

After a few thumbs-down emojis, Spears went on, “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes.”

Diane Sawyer Under Fire Over Unearthed Britney Spears Interview

The Louisiana native wrote about her decision to prioritize kindness over the pursuit of perfection and mentioned that dancing helps her stay joyful.

The documentary was much-discussed after it premiered on Hulu in February. Though Spears herself did not participate, it discussed not only how the media treated her as she struggled at the peak of her fame, but the pop star’s legal struggle over a court-mandated conservatorship that has stretched on for 13 years.