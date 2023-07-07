Britney Spears Says She Was ‘Slapped’ by NBA Star Victor Wembanyama’s Head of Security in Las Vegas (Video)

Britney Spears says she was “slapped” by the head of security for Victor Wembanyama as she attempted to congratulate the NBA rookie passing by at a Las Vegas restaurant, according to the pop star’s Instagram and multiple media reports.

“I recognized an athlete in a hotel lobby as I was headed to dinner,” Spears wrote late Thursday. “I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. … His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd.”

The incident reportedly took place at the Catch restaurant in the Aria Hotel. NewsNation and others reported that Spears filed a report with Las Vegas police. Reps for Spears did not immediately return messages left seeking comment.

While multiple media outlets reported witnesses saying Spears was knocked to the ground, she wrote that she was “Nearly knocking me on the ground and causing my glasses off my face [sic].”

Wembanyama is a French basketball player who was selected first overall in the NBA draft by the San Antonios Spurs.

The news was first reported by TMZ, which obtained images from the security footage showing the moments before the incident. The outlet reported Friday that the player’s security had no idea it was Spears, and later went to her table to apologize.

However, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they are investigating a report alleging battery.