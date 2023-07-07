‘Dancing With the Stars’ Taps ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix as First Celebrity Contestant for Season 32

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix is the first celebrity contestant joining Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” which will return to ABC this fall after moving exclusively to Disney+ last season.

“This season on Dancing With The Stars, we are going absolutely mad. Mad for Maddix,” Judge Derek Hough said in an announcement on “Good Morning America” Friday. “Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor.”

There's just something about her!#PumpRules star Ariana Madix is heading to @officialdwts this fall and we can't wait to see her moves on the dance floor! #DWTShttps://t.co/ecgELRW4LC pic.twitter.com/l8CNyid9eY — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2023

The reality competition series features celebrities who are paired with trained ballroom dancers that compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of ballroom experts.

In addition to Hough, judges include Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Hough will serve as head judge following the retirement of Len Goodman last season. The 78-year-old, who was diagnosed with bone cancer, died at a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in April.

The show, which is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. She is replacing Tyra Banks, who exited the hosting gig after three seasons.

The full cast of celebrities and pro dancers will be announced on Sept. 13. In addition to airing on ABC, Season 32 will be simulcast on Disney+ and stream next day on Hulu.

