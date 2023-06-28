‘Vanderpump Rules': Everything to Know About Season 11

During its upfront presentation earlier this month, Bravo confirmed “Vanderpump Rules” was renewed for an eleventh season on the heels of the Scandoval — the cheating scandal that propelled the reality show to the highest-rated cable series of 2023.

“Vanderpump Rules” has historically filmed during the summer and cast members have confirmed the show is starting production Wednesday, June 28.

Here’s everything we know about “Vanderpump Rules” Season 11 so far.

What is “Vanderpump Rules”?

“Vanderpump Rules” is a long-running unscripted series on Bravo. It follows the lives of a group of friends (and enemies) that were formerly employed at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Sur in West Hollywood, California.

What is the Scandoval?

The Scandoval — an amalgamation of scandal and Sandoval — was a cheating scandal revealed after production for Season 10 wrapped. During a concert in March, Ariana Madix discovered that her longtime, live-in boyfriend Tom Sandoval was secretly hooking up with her best friend Raquel Leviss for months, including in their shared home.

The show went back into production to capture the fallout, which culminated with a three-part reunion where Madix confronted Sandoval and Leviss.

Was the Scandoval resolved?

Madix immediately broke up with Sandoval when she learned of his infidelity. Leviss and Sandoval reportedly broke up by the time the reunion aired. Leviss entered an undisclosed mental health facility after she taped the reunion, and has been in treatment since.

Madix has moved on and is dating fitness coach Daniel Wai.

When will Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” air?

Bravo has not announced a premiere date for Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules.”

If it follows the schedule of the most recent season, Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” will debut in early 2024.

Cast member Lala Kent confirmed during an Amazon Live that production on Season 11 was starting on Wednesday, June 28.

Who is in the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 11 cast?

Kent confirmed that she would be back for Season 11, her eighth season on the show. Tom Schwartz also appeared to confirm his participation.

People reported Wednesday that Sandoval “officially agreed to filming another season,” while Leviss is not yet confirmed. TMZ also reported that Leviss had not yet signed, but says the rest of the cast is back.

If those reports are correct, the Season 11 cast of “Vanderpump Rules” would include Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and, of course, Lisa Vanderpump, who also serves as an executive producer.

It’s unclear if secondary cast members Kristina Kelly, Charli Burnett, Brock Davies and Ally Lewber are back. Davies is Shay’s husband and Lewber is Kennedy’s girlfriend, so it’s more than likely they’ll appear in some capacity.

Former castmembers Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute all appeared in some capacity in Season 10 (Taylor and Cartwright, who are married, hosted a rewatch show, while Doute appeared as a guest in the finale), but it’s not know if they will appear in Season 11. There are reports they are getting their own spin-off series.

TheWrap reached out to Bravo for confirmation. The network did not have any addition information at this time.

What is Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” about?

No storylines for Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” have been announced but viewers can expect to see further fallout from the Scandoval.

Madix has said that she will not film with Sandoval or Leviss, which may complicate things.

Schwartz and Sandoval restaurant’s Schwartz and Sandy’s was negatively affected by the Scandoval, with customers leaving negative reviews and even boycotting their business.

Other potential storylines could be the closing of Vanderpump’s restaurant PUMP in July, and the launch of Madix and Maloney’s sandwich shop Something About Her.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is currently airing on Peacock.