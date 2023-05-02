‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Return to ABC

“Dancing With the Stars,” which aired Season 31 exclusively on Disney+, is returning to ABC, TheWrap has learned.

In addition to airing on ABC, Season 32 of the ballroom dancing competition series will also be simulcast on Disney+ and will be available next-day on Hulu.

“Dancing With the Stars” set the record as the first live series on the streamer and will now set the record as the first series to simulcast across both ABC and Disney+ for its upcoming 32nd season. The initial move to Disney+ came after the series ran for 16 seasons on the network. At the time, executives said that the move would introduce the show to a new generation of fans and expand the company’s demographic reach.

“Welcoming ‘Dancing with the Stars’ back to ABC offers us the unique opportunity to capitalize on the breadth of Disney Entertainment and reach audiences across all our platforms,” Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said in a statement. “Wherever viewers want to watch, we have a home for them to tune in and root for their favorite couple in the ballroom.”

The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

“This demonstrates the belief that ABC and Disney have always shown in our iconic format and how it’s become a pop-culture powerhouse with millions of fans,” BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions general manager Valerie Bruce added. “We’re thrilled to embark on this new phase in our partnership which has been going strong for nearly two decades.”

When “Dancing With the Stars” returns this fall, the show will have several notable changes.

Julianne Hough will join Season 32 as a new co-host, replacing Tyra Banks, who is exiting after three seasons. Hough will host alongside Alfonso Ribiero, who joined Banks as a co-host for Season 31.

Len Goodman announced in November that Season 31 would be his last, and died at the age of 78 after having bone cancer. The returning panel of judges includes Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Cheryl Burke, a DWTS pro dancer, also revealed in November that she would be exiting the show after 26 seasons.

DTWS’ return to ABC comes as the Writers Guild of America is going on strike for the first time since November 2007 after it was unable to reach a deal in contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Vulture first reported the move back to ABC.