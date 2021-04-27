Britney Spears to Speak at Her Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears will address the court in her own conservatorship hearing after years of silence, according to CNN.

Her attorney Samuel D. Ingham III, spoke at a hearing Tuesday at Los Angeles Superior Court, stating, “Britney wants to address the court directly.” The hearing will take place on June 23.

The superstar has been under a court-approved conservatorship for 13 years, and Spears has unsuccessfully tried to have her father removed as a conservator of her estate, with her attorney arguing that the singer is “afraid” of her father and does not want him to have control over her finances and career.

Last fall, a judge appointed the financial institution Bessmer Trust as a co-conservator for Spears. Spears’ father wanted to retain delegation power over the singer’s investments, but Judge Brenda Penny rejected the objection.

In February, the documentary “Framing Britney Spears” hit Hulu. Though Spears herself did not participate, it discussed not only how the media treated her as she struggled at the peak of her fame, but the pop star’s legal struggle over the court-mandated conservatorship. In March, Spears said she was “embarrassed” and “cried” over the documentary although she hadn’t seen it.

Following the documentary’s release, stars like Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker tweeted “FreeBritney” with a hashtag, referencing the fan-formed movement that was created in support of the court abolishing Spears’ conservatorship that prohibits her from having control over her own fortune and from making her own financial decisions.