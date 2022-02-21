Britney Spears to Write Tell-All Book in Deal Worth Up to $15 Million

Britney Spears has signed a deal to write a tell-all book for Simon & Schuster that’s worth up to $15 million, Page Six reports.

As Spears has successfully fought over the last year to end the 13-year conservatorship overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, the singer has teased that she’d be telling her side of the story and that it would be explosive.

“Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview,” she wrote in an October Instagram post one month before a Los Angeles judge granted her bid to end the conservatorship.

Reps for Simon & Schuster did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Spears was placed under a conservatorship following a very public breakdown that saw her being placed twice on 5150 involuntary psychiatric holds in Los Angeles in 2008.

In November 2021, the “Toxic” singer’s father filed documents requesting that a judge end Britney’s conservatorship immediately. In August, Jamie first announced he would be stepping aside from his role in the conservatorship, but the move was not immediate. On Nov. 12, 2021, Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny ruled that the conservatorship was “no longer required.”

Jamie’s decision to give up managing the conservatorship came after public interest in Spears’ situation piqued following the release of the New York Times Presents documentary, “Framing Britney Spears” on FX and Hulu in February 2021, and amid pressure from those involved in the “Free Britney” movement.

She’s not only estranged from her father Jamie, but also her mother Lynn Spears, whom she blames for instating the conservatorship in the first place, and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, whom she has accused of lying and trying to cash in on her fame.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney blasted Jamie Lynn’s bio, “Things I Should have Said,” which was released in January. “Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s–t but your f—ing lying…..I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn,'” Britney raged.

On Jan. 17, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart issued a cease-and-desist letter against Jamie Lynn, ordering her not to mention his client during her book tour. The letter read in part, “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”