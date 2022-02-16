Britney Spears and her attorney Mathew Rosengart have been invited to testify before Congress about conservatorships, following the “Gimme More” singer’s freedom from her own 13-year conservatorship in November.

The letter, which Spears shared on Instagram and was dated Dec. 1, 2021, came from Reps Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell, congratulating the pop star and asking her to speak with government officials about how she “achieved justice.”

“Your journey towards justice will inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process,” the representatives wrote. “Many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light. Especially the troubling news that, for years, you were unable to hire your own counsel to represent your personal and financial interests.”

In her post on Wednesday, Spears wrote that she had received the letter “months ago” and though she was “immediately flattered,” she “wasn’t nearly at the healing stage” she is now.

“Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!! In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy,” she wrote, adding: “I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave.”

Though Spears did not indicate if she had taken Congress up on the offer to speak, she did thank the representatives for inviting her.

This is not the first time that Rep. Crist has shown an interest in the “Toxic” singer’s case. In July 2021, he and Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a bipartisan “Free Britney” bill to crack down on conservatorships.

The ACLU also took an interest in her case in July 2021, filing an amicus brief supporting the pop star’s wish to choose her own conservatorship attorney. She was later granted permission, and brought in Mathew Rosengart.

In November, Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny put an end to the conservatorship that had ruled Spears’ life since 2008. The ruling came two months after her father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate.