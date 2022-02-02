Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran are among seven first-time nominees this year for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The other first timers up for potential induction in 2022 are Beck, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest.

Slim Shady is the lone artist to be nominated in his first year of eligibility. To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Returning as nominees are Kate Bush, Devo, Eurythmics, Judas Preist, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick. Iron Maiden is the lone first-timer from the 2021 group of nominees to have not been inducted then or return as a nominee in 2022. (Kuti and Warwick are the returning holdovers from last year’s first-time nominees.)

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement on Wednesday. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

The inductees will be announced in May and honored at a ceremony this fall. The date, venue and on-sale information will be announced later.

Fans can vote daily through April 29 here.

Last year, Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren made up the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 — in the performer category, at least. (Turner and King were technically already in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Turner, with former collaborator and former husband Ike Turner, and King as a songwriter.)

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s and King made it in on their first tries.

Additionally, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron were inducted in 2021 via the Early Influence Award, and LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads via the Musical Excellence Award. Clarence Avant was inducted via the Ahmet Ertegun Award.