Britt Hennemuth has been named Senior Vice President of Production Development and Special Projects at Universal Pictures, Peter Cramer, President, Universal Pictures, announced on Friday.

Hennemuth will report directly to Cramer and joins the studio from his long-time home at Vanity Fair, where he most recently served as the publication’s West Coast Director. Hennemuth is currently transitioning out of Vanity Fair and will begin his new role with Universal this summer.

In his new role, Hennemuth will be embedded within Universal’s creative team to develop and oversee production on projects, foster connections with talent, and draw upon his extensive media expertise to advise other departments on key matters.

“Britt is a true cinephile, and through his stellar work at Vanity Fair, he has been a leader in telling stories that help shape culture and amplify new voices,” Cramer said in a statement. “His well-respected skills and experience will be the perfect complement to our team at Universal Pictures as we continue to bring a wide range of innovative films to global theatrical audiences.”

Hennemuth added: “It has been an honor to come of age under Radhika Jones, Krista Smith and Graydon Carter, and work alongside the world class staff and contributors at Vanity Fair. I have been incredibly lucky to hold a ring-side seat to our changing culture for the last nine years. It is with the same enthusiasm and passion for storytelling that I will begin my next journey with Universal under Donna and Peter.”

As West Coast Director at Vanity Fair, Hennemuth helps lead talent relations and outreach for the brand across all platforms, including covers, portfolios, videos, and events. Known for his thoughtful curation of both the annual Hollywood Issue as well as the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, he managed the magazine’s monthly Vanities column speaking to some of Hollywood’s most promising rising stars. He has also written cover stories and features on high profile talent such as Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lopez, Renée Zellweger, Timothée Chalamet and others.

Hennemuth began his career at the magazine as an intern in 2015, and over his tenure held several senior editorial roles, including Features Editor and Senior West Coast Editor. In those various capacities, he worked closely with the publication’s advertising partners as an integral part of their experiential strategy. Britt Hennemuth currently resides in Los Angeles.