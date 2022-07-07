WNBA star Brittney Griner has pled guilty to drug charges in a Russian court and now faces a prison sentence of 10 years. The American basketball player maintained that she did not intend to break Russian law when she was detained in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport with vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil, which is banned in the country.

“I’d like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was not intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” Griner said in court, Reuters reports. “I’d like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare.”

Griner has been in Russian custody since February and her next court hearing is set for July 14, per the outlet.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden spoke with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, following the WNBA star’s personal handwritten appeal to the president that was made public on Monday. In it, Griner asked Biden not to “forget about me and the other American detainees.” Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke with Cherelle.

“The President called Cherelle to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney’s release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world,” the White House said in a statement. “He also read her a draft of the letter the President is sending to Brittney Griner today.”

Also on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told assembled media that the president “has been clear about the need to see every American who is wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad released, including Brittney Griner.”

One potential route to getting Griner back to the U.S. is a prisoner swap between the two countries, which is not unprecedented. In April, Marine veteran Trevor Reed was brought back to the States in exchange for a Russian pilot. News outlets have speculated that Griner could be exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner is a WNBA champion and an eight-time All-Star. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury with the first overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft and has enjoyed a sterling on-court career ever since.