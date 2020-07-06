ABC’s ‘World News Tonight’ Wins Weekend Broadcast Ratings Across the Board for Q2

The broadcast beat CBS and NBC in every demographic for both Saturday and Sunday, according to Nielsen Media Research

| July 6, 2020 @ 1:21 PM Last Updated: July 6, 2020 @ 1:24 PM
abc news how to stream midterm election results coverage live online

ABC News’ “World News Tonight” brought in top ratings across the board for its weekend broadcasts during the second quarter of 2020, pulling in over 6 million average viewers for both Saturday and Sunday, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The Saturday evening broadcast averaged 6,398,000 viewers total, with 1,057,000 of those in the advertiser-coveted demographic of 25-to-54 and 721,000 in the other key demo of 18-to-49.

NBC News’ “Nightly News” brought in an average of 5,835,000 viewers on Saturdays in the quarter, of whom 934,000 were 25-to-54 and 610,000 were 18-to-49. CBS News “Weekend News” saw an average of 3,336,000 total viewers on Saturdays in Q2. Of those viewers, 484,000 were aged 25-to-54 and 332,000 were 18-to-49.

On Sundays, ABC News again averaged 6,398,000, though demo numbers were higher: 1,206,000 were 25-to-54, while 831,000 were 18-to-49.

NBC News and CBS News also had higher numbers for their Sunday broadcasts in Q2: NBC News had an average of 6,065,000 viewers, of whom 1,099,000 were 25-to-54 and 710,000 were 18-to-49. Finally, CBS News took in an average of 3,406,000 viewers on Sundays in the quarter. Of those, 537,000 were 25-to-54 and 364,000 were 18-to-49.

This marks the third quarter in a row that ABC News’ Sunday broadcast of “World News Tonight” has won by all three metrics.

