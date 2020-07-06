ABC News’ “World News Tonight” brought in top ratings across the board for its weekend broadcasts during the second quarter of 2020, pulling in over 6 million average viewers for both Saturday and Sunday, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The Saturday evening broadcast averaged 6,398,000 viewers total, with 1,057,000 of those in the advertiser-coveted demographic of 25-to-54 and 721,000 in the other key demo of 18-to-49.

NBC News’ “Nightly News” brought in an average of 5,835,000 viewers on Saturdays in the quarter, of whom 934,000 were 25-to-54 and 610,000 were 18-to-49. CBS News “Weekend News” saw an average of 3,336,000 total viewers on Saturdays in Q2. Of those viewers, 484,000 were aged 25-to-54 and 332,000 were 18-to-49.

On Sundays, ABC News again averaged 6,398,000, though demo numbers were higher: 1,206,000 were 25-to-54, while 831,000 were 18-to-49.

NBC News and CBS News also had higher numbers for their Sunday broadcasts in Q2: NBC News had an average of 6,065,000 viewers, of whom 1,099,000 were 25-to-54 and 710,000 were 18-to-49. Finally, CBS News took in an average of 3,406,000 viewers on Sundays in the quarter. Of those, 537,000 were 25-to-54 and 364,000 were 18-to-49.

This marks the third quarter in a row that ABC News’ Sunday broadcast of “World News Tonight” has won by all three metrics.