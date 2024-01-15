Broadway Musical ‘Shucked’ Is Getting Feature Film Adaptation | Video

The puns-and-wordplay-heavy musical “Shucked” may be leaving Broadway, but it will soon be headed to Hollywood.

The show ended its Broadway run on Sunday night, and during the curtain call, producer Mike Bosner announced that a feature film is in development.

“We’re all a little sad to say goodbye to this, but there’s some good news. We don’t have to say goodbye just yet, because we will be making a feature film of ‘Shucked,’” Boser said.

Bosner didn’t provide any other details, but on Monday it was reported that the film will be produced by Mandalay Pictures, with the company’s president Jason Michael Berman, along with Alan Fox and Mandalay vice president Jordan Moldo producing. It will be produced by David Zelon and Sandra R. Berman.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap, but in a joint statement first published by Deadline, Berman, Fox and Moldo said, “since the early workshops, we have been huge fans of Shucked. With a hilarious book and incredible music, we weren’t surprised by its success on Broadway. This is a movie about community building, told through laughter, music, and of course corn. We are thrilled to be able to join the original creative team behind the musical and help bring this story to audiences around the world as a motion picture on the big screen.”

Premiering in 2022, “Shucked” debuted on Broadway in 2023. The book is by Robert Horn and the music and lyrics are by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.

Playbill first reported Mandalay’s involvement in the film.

Watch Bosner’s announcement below: