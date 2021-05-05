Broadway Theaters to Reopen at Full Capacity in September

Broadway performances are set to return this fall following a hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ticket sales will resume this month.

The Broadway League announced the timeline on Wednesday, citing guidance from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“With guidance from Governor Andrew Cuomo, based on current health trends and subject to continuing improvement of public health and vaccination rates, as well as the state’s final approval of each theatre operator’s health and safety protocols, the Broadway League announces that Broadway shows in New York City will resume ticket sales this month for Fall 2021 performances,” a statement posted to Twitter read.

The anticipated dates for both returning shows and new productions will be announced on a show-by-show basis, according to a press release. The announcements are set to come over the next few weeks.

“We are thrilled that Governor Cuomo clearly recognizes the impact of Broadway’s return on the city and state’s economy and the complexity of restarting an entire industry that has been dormant for over a year,” Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin said in a Wednesday statement.

She went on, “Nothing beats Broadway. The theatre owners, producers, and other League members will continue to work with the NY State Department of Health and the Governor to coordinate the industry’s return and the related health and safety protocols required to do so. We remain cautiously optimistic about Broadway’s ability to resume performances this fall and are happy that fans can start buying tickets again.”

When Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12, 2020, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards, with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. The awards show was postponed and Broadway has remained dark ever since.