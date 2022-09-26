Kayla Bailey, Daughter of ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey, Dies at 25

“Basketball Wives” star Brooke Bailey announced the death of her daughter, Kayla Bailey.

On Sunday, the actress shared the sad news via Instagram, posting a photo of Kayla and writing, “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon.”

Kayla Bailey was 25.

In follow up Instagram posts, Brooke Bailey thanked those who had reached out in a show of support.

“Thank you!” Brooke wrote in an Insta story post. “Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention.”

In another post, Brooke thanked God for the time she had with her daughter.

“Although I was not prepared, I am grateful for the 25 years he Blessed me to have HIS child,” she shared. “To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth.”

Brooke went on to write that, “If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her she has forever changed your life.”

She did not share a cause of death.