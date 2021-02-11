‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to End Next Year With Season 8 on NBC

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will conclude with a 10-episode final season next year, NBC announced Thursday.

The Andy Samberg-led comedy won’t return for its last hurrah until the 2021-22 TV season, a departure from previously announced plans to begin airing Season 8 last fall. Star Terry Crews has said the show’s writers chose to start from scratch on the new season after public outcry over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

The series was also among a handful of Universal Television series whose shooting schedules were interrupted by spikes in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles over the holidays.

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve,” showrunner Dan Goor said in a statement. “When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, ‘I’m in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned.”

Goor continued: “I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

The upcoming finale will mark the second ending for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” following its brief cancellation by Fox after Season 5. NBC picked up the show shortly thereafter amid a passionate fan campaign to save the series.

In addition to Samberg and Crews, the ensemble comedy stars Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller. Goor executive produces alongside Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici and David Phillips. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“I still remember the palpable excitement that night in 2018 when we announced ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ would be returning to its rightful home at NBC,” Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said. “We’ve always loved these characters and the way they make us laugh while also masterfully weaving in storylines that make us reflect as well. A big thank you to our wonderful partners — Dan Goor, the writers, producers and the incredibly talented cast and crew — for a comedy whose legacy will stand the test of time.”

“‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ has been one of the jewels in our comedy crown. It’s had an incredible run across not one but two networks, garnered widespread acclaim and captured the hearts of fans all over the world,” Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group, said. “We extend our deepest gratitude to Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and our entire wonderful ensemble, and our amazingly talented writers, producers and crew. And a special thanks to our brilliant showrunner Dan Goor, who could have rested on his laurels after season one but never took his foot off the hilarious gas pedal. ‘B99,’ it’s been NOICE!”