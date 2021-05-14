‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Final Season to Air This Summer After Tokyo Olympics

NBC is giving the final run of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” an Olympics-sized lead in. NBC said Friday morning that the final 10-episode season of the cop comedy will premiere in August during Tokyo Olympics.

The Games, which were postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are currently scheduled for July 23-Aug. 8. Japan is currently dealing with another surge of the virus, though officials are still confident the Games can be held safely as planned.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” last aired in early 2020.

The upcoming finale will mark the second ending for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” following its brief cancellation by Fox after Season 5. NBC picked up the show shortly thereafter amid a passionate fan campaign to save the series.

The series was supposed to return last fall to finish its run. Star Terry Crews has said the show’s writers chose to start from scratch on the new season after public outcry over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. The series was also among a handful of Universal Television series whose shooting schedules were interrupted by spikes in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles over the holidays.

In addition to Terry Crews, the ensemble comedy stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller. Showrunner and co-creator Dan Goor executive produces alongside Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici and David Phillips. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.