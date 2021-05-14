NBC has set its Fall 2021 primetime schedule, and fans of “This Is Us” may be a bit disappointed: the drama’s sixth and final season will wait until midseason. Same for comedy viewers — NBC does not have a single one on its fall schedule. You know who won’t feel let down? “Law & Order” fans, who will have an entire weeknight dedicated to the Dick Wolf franchise.

On Thursdays, newcomer “Law & Order: For the Defense” will lead in to “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 p.m. Season 2 of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” — yeah, that one is renewed — airs at 10 p.m.

NBC will have “Chicago” Wednesdays and “Law & Order” Thursdays: six *straight* primetime hours of procedural dramas from Wolf’s mind.

Other highlights on the fall schedule include newcomer “Ordinary Joe,” which NBC describes as a “what-if drama,” getting “The Voice” Mondays at its lead-in. Fellow freshman “La Brea” will follow the singing competition’s results show on Tuesdays. “The Voice” will only have one cycle for the upcoming season, so it will not return for midseason.

NBC comedies “Young Rock,” “Mr. Mayor” and “Kenan” will air holiday episodes and then run through full seasons in 2022.

Waiting until midseason and/or the summer will be new series “American Auto,” “Grand Crew,” “The Thing About Pam,” “American Song Contest,” “AGT: Extreme,” “The Wheel,” “That’s My Jam” and “L.A. Fire and Rescue.”

“Our program strategy for NBC is singularly focused on driving growth by capturing audiences with can’t-miss event television and keeping them on the network with immersive scripted series,” Frances Berwick, the chairman of NBCUniversal’s entertainment networks (including streaming), said in a statement. “We are leaning into pieces of the legacy that work, but not being precious about experimenting with things that can benefit from a change.”

“NBC is the flagship network in our portfolio and we wanted to treat it as such, shining a light on some of our most beloved shows and introducing a broad range of dynamic new programming,” Susan Rovner, the chairman of the entertainment content, added. “Honoring our fans is a major focus this year and we’re delivering on favorites with more ‘Law & Order’ and ‘AGT’ as well as big send-offs for award-winning shows ‘This Is Us’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ We have all of our amazing returning shows, and we’re launching what I believe will be fan favorites of the future – strong dramas like ‘La Brea,’ ‘Ordinary Joe,’ and ‘The Thing About Pam,’ laugh-out-loud comedies ‘American Auto’ and ‘Grand Crew,’ and big new unscripted shows such as ‘American Song Contest.'”

NBC finished second in both the ratings among adults 18-49 and in total TV viewers for the traditional September to May season. The Tokyo Olympics and a little competition show called “America’s Got Talent” ought to shake things up when the summer gets averaged in.

Below is NBC’s Fall 2021 schedule: (New programs are in CAPS. All times are ET/PT.)

MONDAY

8-10 p.m. — The Voice

10-11 p.m. — ORDINARY JOE

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — The Voice

9-10 p.m. — LA BREA

10-11 p.m. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. — Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-9 p.m. — LAW & ORDER: FOR THE DEFENSE

9-10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. –- The Blacklist

9-11 p.m. — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-9 p.m. — Drama Encores

9-10 p.m. — Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 p.m. – SNL Vintage