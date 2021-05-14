‘Mom’ Series Finale Hits Season High in Viewers

But CBS finishes second in Thursday’s key-demo ratings

While CBS had the most primetime viewers last night, NBC edged the competition in the key adults 18-49 ratings demographic with its “Law & Order: Organized Crime”-“SVU” crossover event.

Moms are the best, and “Mom” reached a season-best 6.05 million total viewers with Thursday’s series finale.

CBS’ “Young Sheldon” and “B Positive” aired season finales last night. For “B Positive,” the episode will probably serve as its series finale.

Despite airing mostly reruns, ABC bested Fox on Thursday.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Manifest” at 8 p.m. had a 0.4/3 and 2.9 million total viewers. At 9, the “SVU” hour of the crossover put up a 0.7/5 and 4.3 million total viewers. The “Organized Crime” hour of the event at 10 averaged the same Nielsen numbers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.5/4 and in viewers with 4.5 million. “Young Sheldon” at 8 posted a 0.7/6 and 6.8 million total viewers. “United States of Al” at 8:30 had a 0.6/4 and 5.1 million total viewers. “Mom” at 9 drew a 0.7/5 and those 6 million total viewers. “B Positive” at 9:30 got a 0.5/4 and 4.3 million total viewers. “Clarice” at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 2.3 million total viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in viewers with 2.7 million. After airing a pair of “Grey’s Anatomy” repeats, “Rebel” at 10 managed a 0.3/3 and 2.5 million total viewers.

Fox, Telemundo and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.5 million, Telemundo was fifth with 1.1 million and Univision was sixth with 833,000.

For Fox, following a rerun, “Last Man Standing” at 9 had a 0.3/2 and 2.2 million total viewers. “Let’s Be Real” at 9:30 managed a 0.2/1 and 846,000 total viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 714,000. “Walker” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 904,000 total viewers. At 9, “Legacies” got a 0.1/1 and 523,000 total viewers.