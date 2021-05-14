"My Kinda People and the Big To-Do" -- Bonnie gains a new outlook on her sobriety after dealing with difficult news. Also, Jill and Andy take a big step in their relationship, on the series finale of MOM, Thursday, May 13 (9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Melanie Lynskey and Rondi Reed guest star. Pictured (L-R): Melanie Lynskey as Shannon and Allison Janney as Bonnie Photo: Michael Yarish/©2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

‘Mom’ Series Finale Hits Season High in Viewers

by | May 14, 2021 @ 8:35 AM

But CBS finishes second in Thursday’s key-demo ratings

Moms are the best, and “Mom” reached a season-best 6.05 million total viewers with Thursday’s series finale.

While CBS had the most primetime viewers last night, NBC edged the competition in the key adults 18-49 ratings demographic with its “Law & Order: Organized Crime”-“SVU” crossover event.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

movie theater streaming

Why Movie Theaters Are Getting Into the Streaming Game
Bosch

Why ‘Bosch’ Producer Fabel Entertainment Wants First-Time Showrunners
911 Masked Singer Call Me Kat Fox Ratings Win

Fox Wins September to May TV Season in Key Ratings Demo
Masked Singer Hanson

‘Masked Singer’ Says Goodbye to Russian Dolls, Hello to Another 2nd-Place Ratings Finish

10 Horror Films Will Hit Theaters This Summer: Is That Overkill?
Ellen DeGeneres Season 18

Ellen DeGeneres’ Exit Comes After Years of Daytime Ratings Declines

Canceled ‘Prodigal Son’ Places Fox in 3rd-Place Ratings Tie With Univision
Buck Rogers

Inside the Decades-Long Battle Over ‘Buck Rogers’ (Exclusive)

Content Overload? Number of TV Platforms Almost Doubled in 3 Years | Chart
jeopardy guest hosts

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to Dr Oz (Photos)

Ratings: ABC Sinks to the Bottom of the Big 4 Nets With ‘Finding Dory’