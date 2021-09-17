Ratings: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Ends NBC Shift With Quiet Series Finale

Andy Samberg comedy’s final episode was up slightly in the key demo and total viewers from where it began this season

The former-Fox-turned-NBC sitcom put up a 0.5 and 2.2 million viewers for its 8 p.m.series finale, titled “The Last Day,” compared to the 0.4 and 1.8 million viewers the Season 8 premiere drew on August 12, which was immediately followed by a second episode that got 0.3 and 1.3 million viewers.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” turned in its badge Thursday, with an hourlong series finale for the Andy Samberg-led comedy that was up slightly from where its eighth and final season began, but still not impressive in terms of both its key demo rating and total viewers, according to early numbers.

The finale episode was also up from the most recently aired “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Season 8 episodes, which drew a 0.4 and 1.9 million viewers for its 8 p.m. episode on Sept. 2 and a 0.2 and 1.4 million viewers for the 8:30 p.m. installment. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” did not air last week, replaced by NBC’s Thursday kickoff for the NFL season.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. From 8-10, “Big Brother” scored a 0.9 and 3.8 million viewers. A repeat followed.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.5 and in viewers with 2.3 million. At 8, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” series finale got the above-mentioned 0.5 rating and 2.2 million viewers. Two drama encores closed primetime.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.4 and in viewers with 1.5 million, airing only reruns.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.2 and in viewers with 1.7 million. Following a repeat, “When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren” at 9 got a 0.2 and 1.3 million viewers. At 10, “The Hustler” managed a 0.2 and 1.5 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1 and in viewers with 575,000. At 8, “Coroner” settled for a 0.1 and 730,000 viewers. At 9, “The Outpost,” which The CW recently announced will come to a conclusion with its currently airing fourth season, ended the night with a 0.1 and 429,000 viewers.