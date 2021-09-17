brooklyn nine nine

NBC

Ratings: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Ends NBC Shift With Quiet Series Finale

by | September 17, 2021 @ 10:27 AM

Andy Samberg comedy’s final episode was up slightly in the key demo and total viewers from where it began this season

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” turned in its badge Thursday, with an hourlong series finale for the Andy Samberg-led comedy that was up slightly from where its eighth and final season began, but still not impressive in terms of both its key demo rating and total viewers, according to early numbers.

The former-Fox-turned-NBC sitcom put up a 0.5 and 2.2 million viewers for its 8 p.m.series finale, titled “The Last Day,” compared to the 0.4 and 1.8 million viewers the Season 8 premiere drew on August 12, which was immediately followed by a second episode that got 0.3 and 1.3 million viewers.

Become a member to read more.

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

