Go Pro Today

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Melissa Fumero Wonders Where All the Latinas Are in Quebec Adaptation

First trailer for the French-language “Escouade 99” was released this week

| August 21, 2020 @ 1:14 PM
Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Jordin Althaus/NBC

The trailer for the French-language adaptation of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” suggests the new series will be largely faithful to the original, but one key difference caught the attention of Melissa Fumero.

“I’m suddenly curious about the Latina population in Quebec. Just sayin,” Fumero said in a Twitter thread on Thursday after sharing the first trailer for the Quebec-set “Escoude 99.”

The adaptation, which premieres on Quebec’s streaming service Club illico next month, is the first foreign adaptation of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and appears to feature characters and storylines directly mapped from the U.S. version. However, whereas the characters of Amy and Rosa are played by Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz in the U.S, in the “Escoude 99” version, they are played by white actresses, Mylène Mackay and Bianca Gervais.

Also Read: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Showrunner Scrapped All 4 Episodes He Wrote for Season 8, Terry Crews Says

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot, and it basically comes down to this,” Fumero wrote. “While I understand the Latina population is v small in Quebec (& how many of them are funny actors?) the Amy n Rosa roles could’ve gone to ANY BIPOC so it’s disappointing to see that missed opportunity.”

According to the 2016 Canadian census, the Latin American population accounts for 1.7% of Quebec’s total population and about 1.3% for the country overall.

In her tweets, Fumero made it clear that she doesn’t take issue with the actresses themselves, but rather the “decision makers” running the show. “Lastly, if the show is successful I hope the creators take that opportunity to hire more BIPOC in supporting and guest roles,” she wrote.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • The CW logo
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Kaitlyn Dever Getty
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • NEXT Fox
  • The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Animaniacs Hulu
1 of 52

Here’s when 51 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

View In Gallery

Related Content