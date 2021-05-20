‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Sets Final Season Premiere Date (Video)

The eighth and final season of NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” finally has an actual, set-in-stone premiere date and time. The Nine-Nine will return with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, Aug. 12, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. That is four days after the Tokyo 2020 (in 2021, due to the coronavirus delay) Olympics Closing Ceremony airs on NBC. A new pair of “Brooklyn” episodes will air in that hour each subsequent Thursday — until we again lose one of broadcast TV’s greatest sitcoms.

NBC has also released what it is calling a “final season preview,” which it first aired to advertisers during Monday’s upfront event.

Watch the video above. It’s more of a brief retrospective, to be honest.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” follows the exploits of goofball detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), his ever-professional captain, Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), and their colleagues as they police the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. In this final season of the series, Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year, according to NBC’s logline.

Rounding out the cast of characters (and the literal cast members) is Sgt. Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), who has a passion for organization and a weakness for dork dancing; Lt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), a mountain of a man whose most powerful muscle is his sweet heart; Jake’s best friend and human puppy dog, Det. Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), and the incredibly secretive, tough-as-nails Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz). Also part of the Nine-Nine are veteran officers Det. Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) and Det. Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), whose only skill as police officers is their ability to make a passable pot of coffee.

Dan Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici and David Phillips executive produce. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.