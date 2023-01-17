Bruce Gowers, Original ‘American Idol’ Director and Emmy Winner, Dies at 82

Bruce Gowers, a longtime TV producer and the original director of “American Idol” who also directed music videos including Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” has died at the age of 82 following complications from an acute respiratory infection, his representatives said Tuesday. The Emmy and Grammy award-winning producer died Sunday in Santa Monica.

Born in New Kilbride, Scotland, in 1940, Gowers’ long stint in Hollywood includes directing nine seasons of “American Idol” – from 2002 to 2011 – which eventually earned him an Emmy. He earned five Emmy nominations for directing and one Directors Guild nomination, and won a Grammy in 1986 for directing Huey Lewis and the News’ “Heart of Rock and Roll” video.

Gowers didn’t just pick up honors at awards shows, he also spent much of his career producing and/or directing them – including the Emmys, the ESPYs, People’s Choice Awards and others. He also directed comedy specials for Richard Lewis, Eddie Murphy, Robin Williams and Billy Crystal.

Aside from his work with live events and TV specials, Gowers also co-created the series “Kidssongs” sing-along-videos for Warner Bros. Records with his wife, Carol Rosenstein.

Gowers grew up in Enfield, North London and moved to the U.S. in the ‘70s, where he met Rosenstein on the set of a music video shoot for Rod Stewart’s “Tonight’s the Night.” He’s lived in Malibu for 23 years. In a note shared on Facebook, his family mentioned how Gowers “always brought boundless enthusiasm, energy, passion and joy to his work.”

“Funny, irreverent, and wonderfully candid, Bruce will be remembered in countless legendary stories that will keep his charming spirit alive for many years to come. Bruce was always happiest in the Control room, on a boat in the Bahamas, and of course, at home with the dogs, friends and family,” the note reads.

Gowers is survived by Rosenstein, his daughter, Katherine; his son, Sean, and his grandchildren Sean Jr., Robert, Charolette and Layla.