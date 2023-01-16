Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Screen Legend, Dies at 95

Gina Lollobrigida, the Italian screen legend known for her post-World War II work through the 1950s and 1960s, has died. She was 95.

Lollobrigida will be remembered as one of the most prominent actresses of her time, starring in films like “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” and working with leading men like Humphrey Bogart, Rock Hudson, Burt Lancaster, Tony Curtis and Frank Sinatra.

She was rightfully honored in 2018 with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The news was confirmed by her former lawyer on Monday and comes via Reuters.

More to come…