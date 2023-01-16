We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Jeremy Clarkson Apologizes for Meghan Markle Column: ‘I’m Just Not Sexist and I Abhor Violence Against Women’

The public apology comes amid reports that the ”Grand Tour“ and ”Clarkson’s Farm“ figure is parting ways with Amazon

| January 16, 2023 @ 8:08 AM
Jeremy Clarkson attends the ITV Autumn Entertainment Launch at White City House

Nick England/Getty Images

Jeremy Clarkson issued a public apology Monday morning for his highly controversial column in The Sun denouncing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The apology, posted to Instagram, claims that Clarkson reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally, as well. It comes amid a Monday morning report from Variety that Amazon is parting ways with the “Ground Tour” and “Clarkson’s Farm” personality after his commissioned series run up in 2024.

“I’m just not sexist and I abhor violence against women,” Clarkson wrote.

More to come…