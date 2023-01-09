UK Viewers Snub Prince Harry Tell-All as ITV Interview Beat by ‘Happy Valley’ in Ratings

Prince Harry’s sit-down with ITV’s Tom Bradby failed to surpass BBC’s Happy Valley in viewership.

The interview, which aired Sunday evening, had an average of 4.1 million TV viewers, according to data from U.K. broadcasters. In comparison, “Happy Valley,” starring Sarah Lancashire, had an average of 5.25 million viewers.

The number is significantly lower than the viewership for Oprah’s 2021 interview with both Harry and Meghan Markle, which drew more than 17 million total viewers to CBS, according to Nielsen data at the time of its airing.

The low ratings suggest that the buzz around the Duke Duchess of Sussex’s feud with the Royal Family may be starting to fizzle out with British audiences.

According to a new survey by YouGov, 64% of respondents surveyed have a negative view of Harry, compared to 26% who have a positive view. As for Markle, 65% have a negative view, compared to 23% who have a positive view.

Despite the low ratings and negative perceptions among the British public, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s limited docuseries on Netflix broke a viewership record for the category on the streaming platform after premiering on Dec. 8.

In addition to appearing on ITV, Harry spoke to “60 Minutes” host Anderson Cooper in another interview that aired Sunday. Harry also spoke with ABC’s Good Morning America in an interview that aired on Monday.

The interviews come ahead of the Tuesday release of Harry’s book “Spare.”