People Are Hate-Watching Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ – and Keeping the Show in High Demand | Chart

Demand for Netflix’s limited documentary series “ Harry & Meghan ” had 17.3 times that of the average series last week, ranking as the ninth most in-demand recent release, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

The controversial couple has divided public opinion and we have measured an overall negative sentiment for both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, this isn’t a bad thing for Netflix. Controversy sells, so even if audiences love to hate these royals they will still show up to watch the show.

Meanwhile, “Wednesday” is continued to draw in more audiences last week. The show had 77.8 times the average series demand which is a 30% increase from the previous week. Netflix reported the show had set a record for most hours viewed in a week. Our data shows that global demand for “Wednesday” has been tracking very close to the season 1 premiere of “Squid Game.” In fact, rising demand for the show has lasted longer and peaked higher than “Squid Game.” Global demand for “Wednesday” peaked at 115 times the average series 20 days after it premiered compared to “Squid Game”s peak at 108 times 17 days after premiering.

Disney+ has three shows among the top 10 premieres this week. “Andor” held onto its second place spot for yet another week even though its finale was on Nov. 23. Demand for the “Star Wars” series dropped slightly last week, but at 30.2 times the average series it still has a comfortable lead over Paramount’s “Tulsa King.” The two other recent Disney+ releases with the highest demand, “Willow” and “The Santa Clauses” both rose in demand this week to 21.2 times and 19.6 times, respectively.

10 most in-demand new shows, Dec. 10-16, 2022, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

Looking ahead to next week, there’s a good chance that “1899” may be knocked out of the ranking by another year. “1923” premiered on Paramount+ on Dec. 18. Given the high demand for the “Yellowstone” universe it seems likely that “1923” will feature in the top 10 ranking alongside “Tulsa King” – both shows created by Taylor Sheridan.

