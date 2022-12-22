Harry & Meghan netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on "Harry & Meghan." (Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix)

People Are Hate-Watching Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ – and Keeping the Show in High Demand | Chart

by | December 22, 2022 @ 11:41 AM

Meanwhile, ”Wednesday“ is delivering ”Squid Game“ levels of global interest

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Demand for Netflix’s limited documentary series “Harry & Meghan” had 17.3 times that of the average series last week, ranking as the ninth most in-demand recent release, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

