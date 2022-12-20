the-santa-clauses-tim-allen

Disney+

Disney+’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ Series Is Keeping the Entire Tim Allen Franchise in Demand | Charts

by | December 20, 2022 @ 5:20 PM

Interest in all three of the show’s movie predecessors are reaching their highest levels in years

When it comes to Christmas titles for streaming platforms, the biggest name this year is Disney+’s original show “The Santa Clauses.” Released on Nov. 16, it’s part of the “The Santa Clause” franchise, which also includes three movies released between 1994 and 2006 starring Tim Allen. The Disney+ series serves as a sequel to the last movie, “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause,” and has been very successful so far in the U.S.

The average demand for “The Santa Clauses,” which was recently renewed by Disney+, since its release is 16.23 times the demand for the average show, a number that less than 2.7% of the movies released in that market reach, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

telemundo-peacock-world-cup-ratings

Ratings: Telemundo’s World Cup Finale Coverage Up 65% From 2018 Game
amy-robach-tj-holmes-gma3

What’s Next for ‘GMA3’ After Suspension of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: ‘It’s Just a Mess’
harry-and-meghan

Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Dethrones ‘Wednesday’ for Top Streaming Show | Charts
avatar-top-gun-maverick

Can ‘Avatar 2’ Mimic ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ With a Long Box Office Run?
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in "Spirited" (2022)

Apple TV+’s ‘Spirited’ and Amazon’s ‘Something From Tiffany’s’ Are the Top Holiday Movies on Streaming | Chart
her-beauty-and-the-beast-abc

Ratings: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special Transports ABC to Demo Win
hbo-max

Will HBO Max’s Content Cuts Help or Hurt Warner Bros. Discovery in 2023?
female-cinematographers

How Female Cinematographers Defy Hollywood’s ‘Abysmal’ Odds for Success: ‘Never Let It Deter Me’
Santa Clauses Tim Allen

Disney+ Renews ‘The Santa Clauses’ – as Demand Drops 12% for the Tim Allen Show | Chart
The Holiday Sitter

Hallmark and Netflix Are the Top Destinations for Holiday Movies, According to New Survey | Charts
avatar-2-the-way-of-water

‘Avatar 2’ Probably Won’t Match the Original’s Box Office Record – But There’s a Way (of Water)