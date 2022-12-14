Santa Clauses Tim Allen

Disney+

Disney+ Renews ‘The Santa Clauses’ – as Demand Drops 12% for the Tim Allen Show | Chart

by | December 14, 2022 @ 5:00 PM

Meanwhile Netflix’s ”Wednesday“ continues its dance at the top of the rankings

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Disney+’s “The Santa Clauses” is in 10th place on this week’s list of most in-demand new shows with 18.3 times the average series demand, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

