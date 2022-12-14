Disney+ Renews ‘The Santa Clauses’ – as Demand Drops 12% for the Tim Allen Show | Chart

Meanwhile Netflix’s ”Wednesday“ continues its dance at the top of the rankings

Disney+’s “ The Santa Clauses ” is in 10th place on this week’s list of most in-demand new shows with 18.3 times the average series demand, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

While this is a 12% drop from last week, it didn’t stop Disney+ from announcing on Wednesday that it had already renewed the Tim Allen series for a second season. It’s too soon to decide if the show will stay or slide off the rankings next week considering that we’re entering the holiday season and viewers usually gravitate to this type of content this time of year — but a second-season renewal may encourage some added buzz for the show.

Meanwhile, “Wednesday” continues to be Netflix’s major new hit. While most new shows that are released on Netflix are bound to see high peaks in demand during their first week before tapering off during the second, few shows continue increasing in demand the way “Wednesday” has in its second week. The series had a further 42% boost in demand this week as well, topping the rankings and cementing itself as a formidable force in Netflix’s library with 59.7 times more demand than the average series.

Jenna Ortega’s performance playing the titular character has also gone viral online, with fans re-creating her dance in the show which was choreographed by the actress herself — which of course can help spread buzz about the show.

Demand for Disney+’s “Andor” fell by another 15% this week placing the show in second position in the rankings, only just ahead of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Peripheral,” which had 28.7 times the average series demand. The Prime Video series wrapped up on Dec. 2, and has had a relatively decent performance so far but seems to have fallen short of capturing audience attention as well as the other new series have.

10 most in-demand new shows, Dec. 3-9, 2022, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

Paramount+’s “Tulsa King” moved up to fourth place on the chart while maintaining almost the same level of demand as last week. This is impressive considering the new releases that audiences have had access to over the last few weeks, including of course, Netflix’s “Wednesday.”

Disney+’s “Willow” was a new entrant in the top new series rankings this week, taking over sixth place on the chart with 20.6 times the average series demand, a 15% increase. The increase in demand for the series comes right after its premiere on Nov. 30. A Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment production, this one’s a highly anticipated release for fans of fantasy adventure series and of the 1988 prequel film of the same name.

Meanwhile, audience interest in Netflix’s “1899” continues to fall, with the series seeing a further 39% decline in demand this week. “1899” had a very successful post-release streak, but viewers seem to have found other content to focus on, with the show having 18.6 times the average series demand — a far cry from last week when it had 30.5 times the average series demand. It’s quite likely the show might slip off the rankings in the next couple of weeks.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.