Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off European Tour Bashing Trump as ‘Corrupt, Incompetent and Treasonous’ | Video

Bruce Springsteen took the time during his Manchester concert to go after President Donald Trump.

In the midst of the kickoff to his European Tour, Springsteen pulled no punches letting people know how dire he viewed the political situation back in the States. He said there was some “weird, strange, and dangerous s–t going on” back in America.

“They are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent,” Springsteen said. “This is happening now. In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death. This is happening now. In my country, they’re taking sadistic pleasure in the pain that they inflict on loyal American workers. They’re rolling back historic civil rights legislation that led to a more just and moral society. They’re abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom.”

Before singing of his city of ruin, Bruce Springsteen preaches of what is happening back home. He pulls no punches in a harsh sermon. This is part one of two on May 14, 2025 in Manchester. Papa preach. pic.twitter.com/TIZwERP37S — The Unspin Room (@UnspinRoom) May 14, 2025

The rocker finished before kicking off his show: “The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock and roll in dangerous times. In my home – the America I love, the America I’ve written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years – is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration.”

Bruce Springsteen pulls no punches when he steps out at Co-Op Live in Manchester May 14 to open his 2025 European tour. He has some tough words for what is happening back home. The crowd goes wild for the Boss pic.twitter.com/Mtnpy9xmhn — The Unspin Room (@UnspinRoom) May 14, 2025

Springsteen is no stranger to voicing his political opinions – specifically when it comes to Trump. He went after the president hard in a video where he endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz before the election where he called Trump “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime.”

“His disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again,” he added.