Jeremy Allen White Sings as Bruce Springsteen in First ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Footage

Jeremy Allen White took a break from the kitchen to don denim and switch to a Jersey accent at CinemaCon on Thursday, where Disney unveiled the first footage from the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic “Deliver Me From Nowhere.”

“We all had Bruce’s blessing with this film,” Allen White said.

The sneak peek begins in a parking lot where Bruce is trying to buy a car. Next, Bruce is doing a sound check in a hotel room. A flashback of Bruce’s adolescence is shown as his father beats him. “He is going to repair the entire world,” Jeremy Strong’s character says.

Bruce is next seen on stage singing “Born to Run.”

Written and directed by Scott Cooper (“Crazy Heart,” “Black Mass”), the film chronicles the making of Springsteen’s sixth album, “Nebraska” and also stars Strong as Jon Landau, Stephen Graham as Bruce’s father, Gaby Hoffmann as Bruce’s mother, Paul Walter Hauser as Mike Batlan and Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin.

20th Century Studios, which found success with the Timothée Chalamet-fronted Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” last year, will release “Deliver Me From Nowhere” later this year.