Bruce Springsteen urged listeners of his SiriusXM show to vote President Donald Trump — and “the bums” around him — out of the White House.

“In just a few days, we’ll be throwing the bums out,” he said on Wednesday’s “From My Home to Yours,” just six days before the general election that will determine if Trump remains in office or is succeeded by Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Springsteen went on to read a poem “The Gray House” by Elayne Griffin Baker.

Also Read: How Bruce Springsteen's Director Helped Bruce Explore Rock 'n' Death in 'Letter to You'

The rockers also shared the text of the poem on his website.

It starts, “There’s no art in this White House. There’s no literature, no poetry, no music. There are no pets in this White House, no loyal man’s best friend, no Socks the family cat, no kids’ science fairs.”

Baker’s poem compares the Trump family to those who came before — the Kennedys, the Clintons, the Bushes, the Obamas — and asks, “Where did all the fun, the joy and the expression of love and happiness go?”

When he shared the clip of himself reading the work to his 1.2 million Twitter followers, Springsteen captioned it with the closing lines of the poem and a call to action: “We are lost. We’ve lost so much in so short a time. On November 3rd, vote them out.”