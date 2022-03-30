With well over 100 acting credits to his name, Bruce Willis earned the undeniable title as one of the foremost bankable stars in the world. While the actor’s bread and butter was playing troubled action heroes with chips on their shoulder (“Die Hard,” “Armageddon” and “Looper”), Willis also carved out a locale playing more sensitive leading men in titles like “Moonrise Kingdom” and “The Sixth Sense.”
Aside from his notable silver screen star power, Willis has also appeared in several TV shows, earning an Outstanding Guest Actor Emmy for a turn in “Friends” in 2000 and a lead actor Emmy for the ‘80s dramedy “Moonlighting,” about the unlikely pairing of a former model (Cybill Shepherd) and wise-cracking detective (Willis) who run a private investigations agency.
On Wednesday, Willis’ family released a statement announcing that the veteran actor would be retiring, citing his diagnosis of aphasia — a cognitive disorder that affects one’s ability to communicate. The announcement was met with waves of support from collaborators, colleagues and fans, who praised Willis’ career and wished him and his family well.
Below, TheWrap takes a look at 11 of Willis’ most memorable performances.