In what appears to be the first publicly shared video of Bruce Willis since his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February, the “Die Hard” actor was shown enthusiastically and happily celebrating his 68th birthday Sunday with wife Emma Heming Willis, his children and additional family members.

Ex-wife Demi Moore, who posted the video to Instagram and Twitter, was also there to film him blow out the candles of his birthday pie.

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today,” Moore captioned the clip, which showed the actor being serenaded with a robust rendition of “Happy Birthday.” “Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

It’s not the only video commemorating Willis’ 68th that was shared by family members Sunday. Earlier in the day, Heming Willis opened up about some of the mixed feelings and grief she was experiencing on her husband’s birthday.

“Today is my husband’s birthday. I have started the morning by crying, as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose,” she said to begin the video. “I just think it’s important that you see all sides of this.”

She continued: “Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that’s what I’m doing. But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”

In February, the Willis family announced in a statement that Bruce Willis had been newly diagnosed with a “more specific” dementia condition.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the statement read. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Willis stepped away from his acting career in March of last year after his initial diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that affects his ability to speak and to understand language.