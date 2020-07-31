‘The Goldbergs’ Star Bryan Callen Accused of Rape, Sexual Assault

“The Goldbergs” and “Schooled” star Bryan Callen has been accused by four women of varying degrees of sexual misconduct including harassment, assault and rape in a report published by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.

Former “MADtv” star Katherine Fiore Tigerman said the comedian raped her in 1999 when she first moved to Los Angeles to shoot a pilot. Tigerman said the incident took place at Callen’s apartment following what was meant to be a celebratory dinner between friends. She told the Times that Callen held her down and raped her while she repeatedly told him “no.”

“So I said, ‘I’m Katherine. I’m Katherine. It’s me. Please, this is not what I want to be doing right now,'” Tigerman told the Times. “And he’s like, ‘You’re gonna love this. We’re just going to get this out of the way. You’re going to love this. You’re going to be my girlfriend.”

Another woman, a fellow stand-up comedian, said Callen offered to trade stage time and money in exchange for oral sex. The other accusations included in the piece included a former sales associate who said Callen forced himself on her in a store dressing room and a woman who said she had a four-year affair with Callen during which he told her women have a “biological, primal desire to be raped.”

Callen denied all of the allegations against him to the Times, saying he has “never raped, forced myself upon a woman nor have I offered to trade stage time for sex. EVER.” He characterized the night with Tigerman as a “date” and called the rape accusation “demonstrably false.”

Representatives for Callen did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Callen most recently starred in ABC’s now-canceled spinoff “Schooled,” after first appearing on the flagship series, “The Goldbergs.” An individual close to the show confirmed that there were no plans for Callen to return for the upcoming season of “The Goldbergs.”

In a recent episode of his podcast, “The Fighter and the Kid,” Callen stuck up for his friend and fellow comedian Chris D’Elia after multiple women came forward to accuse D’Elia of harassment and inappropriate sexual behavior toward underage women. The pair had sold a prank comedy show to Netflix, which was scrapped after the allegations against D’Elia first surfaced.