Bryan Cranston Says He Missed Playing Hal on ‘Malcolm in the Middle’: Revival Is ‘So Rewarding’

Bryan Cranston is all in on the “Malcolm in the Middle” revival. The actor told People in an interview published Sunday that returning to play his character Hal Wilkerson has been “so rewarding” as an actor.

“Slipping back into that character of Hal for me was so rewarding — I missed him,” he said. “It’s been almost 20 years since we said goodbye. And he’s a sweet, lovable man. He’s really a lovable guy, and it was fun to see all my whole family back together. It was great.”

Cranton also revealed what item of clothing he used to get back into character. “It’s a short-sleeve shirt that Hal would wear, a patterned short-sleeve shirt that screams out he’s not going anywhere,” he explained.

In addition to Cranston, much of the show’s original cast — including Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, and Justin Berfield — have returned for the revival. Anthony Timpano will play Malcolm’s youngest brother Jamie and Vaughan Murrae will play a new sibling named Kelly. The role of Dewey will be played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

“The Fabelmans” actor Keeley Karsten will play Malcolm’s daughter, Leah, who has the same sarcastic sense of humor as her father, the “same impulsiveness and the same frighteningly high intelligence as him.” However, Leah is also more sensitive and emotional than her father.

The limited run series is produced by 20th Television and New Regency.

Series creator Linwood Boomer will return as writer and executive producer for the new episodes. Additional EPs for the series include Cranston; Tracy Katsky (KatCo); Gail Berman; New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann; and Ken Kwapis, who will also direct all four episodes. Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye will serve as co-executive producers.