‘Malcolm’ Star Frankie Muniz Gets ‘No Respect’ From Fellow NASCAR Truck Drivers: ‘Nobody Goes With Me’ | Video

Frankie Muniz channeled his inner Rodney Dangerfield this week, saying his fellow on-track drives in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series don’t respect the former “Malcolm in the Middle” star-turned-racer on track.

Muniz had a promising start to his NASCAR trucks career with a Top 10 finish last week in Daytona. But after a multi-car wreck this weekend in Atlanta, the former child TV star bemoaned that his Hollywood credentials aren’t exactly helping his on-track reputation.

After a trackside reporter asked about his disappointing day, he said: “I definitely don’t get respect out there, 100 percent, nobody goes [races in tandem] with me. I think someone put me three wide and pushed me to the outside.”

Muniz said he had another Top-10 finish in his second race after running well Saturday before he was collected in the pile-up.

“I don’t think anyone expects us to run up there, so the fact that we were there on merit, no lucky breaks, we raced our way up there, I felt like we were just cruisin’,” he said. “I’m hoping to earn respect out there and I hope with how tight I was racing peole and I was fairly clean the entire time … until I keep doing it, it’s gonna be tough.

“Nobody respects me… NASCAR doesn’t even know their own rules…”



A very frustrated @frankiemuniz after being wrecked from a top-10 spot#Fr8208 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/eoJ8JCTAqR — Peter Stratta (@peterstratta) February 22, 2025

Muniz is two races deep in his first full-time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He drives the No. 33 Ford for Reaume Brothers Racing, marking a significant step in his racing career.

