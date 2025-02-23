Drake’s Latest Knocks Kendrick Lamar From Top of Album Charts 2 Weeks After ‘Not Like Us’ Super Bowl Show

Drake finally got a win against Kendrick Lamar this weekend after his “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” kicked Lamar’s “GNX” off the top of Billboard’s 200 chart. The record is Drake’s first collaboration with PartyNextDoor and his 14th album to top Billboard.

Lamar’s performance at the Super Bowl this month spurred “GNX” to the No. 1 spot. Two other albums — “Damn” (2017) and “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City” (2011) — also returned to the top 10.

The rap battle between Drake and Lamar exploded into popular culture discourse last year. The pair lobbed allegations of sexual harassment, infidelity, and pedophilia at one another through a series of songs and records; Lamar performed his hit “Not Like Us” at the Super Bowl this year.

Lamar doubled down on allegations that Drake has sexual relationships with minors on “Not Like Us.” He rapped, “Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young/You better not ever go to cell block one/To any b—h that talk to him and layin’ love/Just make sure you hide your little sister from ’em.” Elsewhere, he referenced Drake’s 2021 album “Certified Lover Boy” and added, “Certified lover boy, certified pedophile.”

Drake’s relationships with underage girls have been a topic of contention before. He came under fire in 2019 after a video from a 2010 concert showed him dancing with a 17-year-old girl and smelling her hair before kissing the back of her neck. At the time, Drake was 24 years old.

Also in 2019, a then-17-year-old Billie Eilish described Drake as “the nicest dude” in an interview with Vanity Fair. She said, “I mean, I’ve only, like, texted him, but he’s so nice. Like, he does not need to be nice, you know what I mean?” Drake was 33 years old at the time. Drake also developed a close friendship with a young Millie Bobby Brown.

In “Family Matters,” Drake’s response to Lamar’s “euphoria”, Drake directly challenged Lamar with allegations of physical abuse and infidelity.