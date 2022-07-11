BTS Announces Major Disney Streaming Deal

K-pop stars BTS are teaming up with the Walt Disney Company through their studio Hybe to produce five new streaming projects, including three exclusive series featuring band members, the group announced via a Twitter video.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+,” said Jessica Kam-Engle, Asian Pacific Head of Content for The Walt Disney Company said. “This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

“This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of Hybe content for fans who love our music and artists,” said Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe. “The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms.”

The collaboration will allow Disney to introduce a series of new titles from Hybe, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, over the next few years.

The three BTS titles are:

“BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA:” An exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring BTS’ live show from November 21 at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium.

“In the Soup: Friendcation:” BTS member V joins Seo-jun Park of Itaewon Class, “Parasite” star Woo-shik Choi, ZE:A singer/actor Hyung-sik Park and rapper Peakboy in this travel variety series.

“BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star:” According to Disney, the docuseries will be available exclusively on Disney+ in 2023: “This original docuseries follows the incredible journey of 21st century pop icons BTS. With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. CNN first reported the news.