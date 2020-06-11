Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace on Confederate Flag Ban: ‘There’s No Good That Comes With That Flag’ (Video)

On Thursday’s “Good Morning America,” Robin Roberts asked how Wallace — NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver — would respond to fans who say they won’t return to the sport in light of the new policy. He responded, “We live in a very selfish world. I am selfish myself and this is so much more than about ourselves. This is about our brothers and sisters that are suffering through a lot.”
Wallace continued, “You look at the confederate flag and how, yes, it may mean heritage to most, but to a group that is in a lot of pain right now — the African American community is in a lot of pain — that’s a symbol of hate and it brings back so many bad memories, signs of oppression from way back when. There’s no good that comes with that flag and that’s the message we’re trying to get across. It’s not about you. It’s about a group of people that we are trying to bring together and make this world a better place for.”
He said “we’re in a tough time,” noting “our voices just haven’t been heard.”
Still, he said, “I think, up until this point, things are really starting to change. The timeframe on that? I have no idea but I think we gotta continue to stay out there and fight for what’s right so I’m proud of the community coming together and — from all backgrounds, coming together — and trying to change the image of America and make black lives matter. That’s what’s special.”
He spoke of unity and the need for everyone to come together on the issues.
NASCAR issued a statement June 1 about the ongoing civil rights protests across the country, noting that “For us to heal and move forward as a nation, we all need to listen more and be unite in the stand against racism, hatred, senseless violence and loss of life… and we must hold ourselves accountable to driving positive change.”
Earlier this week, Wallace called out the organization for its longstanding approval of the flag at races.
Speaking with CNN’s Don Lemon Monday night, Wallace said, “my next step would be to get rid of all confederate flags. No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”
On Wednesday, NASCAR agreed, issuing a statement prohibiting the flag from being displayed at related events and properties.
George Floyd Remembered at Minneapolis Memorial Service (Photos)
A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.
All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.
Photo credit: Getty Images
George Floyd's hearse arrives at North Central University for the first of several memorial services. In the upper right, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Sgt. Dave O'Connor kneel as the hearse drives by.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Floyd's memorial service was streamed on television and online.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Reverend Al Sharpton arrives at George Floyd's memorial service. Sharpton and other mourners wore face masks given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NAN logo stands for the National Action Network the civil rights organization Sharpton founded in 1991.
Photo credit: Getty Images
George Floyd's casket is prepared before the service. The image in the background is the mural drawn near the sidewalk where he was killed. NAN banners flank the artwork.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Floyd's family stand in solidarity during the service.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Shareeduh Tate, cousin of George Floyd, is held by Brandon Floyd, nephew of George Floyd, as those gathered paused silently for eight minutes and 46 seconds -- the length of time Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actress Tiffany Haddish weeps during the moment of silence. Other celebrities in attendance were T.I., Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart and Marsai Martin.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Brandon and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd embrace while listening to Shareeduh Tate speak. The Floyds wore pins emblazoned with "I Can't Breathe" -- their brother's final words.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Pallbearers wheel out George Floyd's golden casket following the service.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Media and on-lookers watch as George Floyd's casket is loaded into a hearse. His body will be transported to his hometown of Raeford, North Carolina, where a private family service will be held on Saturday. A public service will be held Monday in Houston, Texas -- two weeks after his death.
Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 11
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Floyd, who was killed in police custody on Memorial Day
A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.
All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.