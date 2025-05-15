‘Buffy’ Reboot Casts Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the Next Slayer Opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar

The upcoming “Buffy” reboot has cast Ryan Kiera Armstrong as its next slayer.

Armstrong (“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” “Firestarter”) will star in the reboot, which currently has a pilot order at Hulu and will see original series star Sarah Michelle Gellar return for the next chapter in the Buffyverse, per the official logline.

Additional details regarding Armstrong’s role in the pilot, which hails from 20th Television and Searchlight TV, is being kept under wraps.

Gellar, who executive produces the new project alongside writers and EPs Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman, broke the news to Armstrong in a video shared on Instagram.

“From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side,” Gellar wrote in a statement. “To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room.”

“We are so overjoyed to have found this generation’s slayer in Ryan Kiera Armstrong, she absolutely blew us away — there is no question in our mind that she is the chosen one,” Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman said in a statement.

Armstrong is best known for starring as Fern in “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” and can also be seen in “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” “The Glorias,” “The Tomorrow War,” “Firestarter” and “The Old Way.” On the TV side, she has also been featured in “Anne with an E” and “American Horror Story” and will soon be seen in FX’s “The Lowdown” from “Reservation Dogs” creator Sterlin Harjo.

The pilot will be executive produced and directed by Chloé Zhao. Additional EPs include Suite B’s Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui, Gail Berman and Dolly Parton, who EPs for Sandollar.

Armstrong is repped by Linden Entertainment and Innovative Artist Group.