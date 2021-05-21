‘Bulletproof’ Canceled by Sky Following Noel Clarke Misconduct Accusations

The Noel Clarke- and Ashley Walters-led drama “Bulletproof” has been canceled by U.K. broadcaster Sky following accusations of misconduct made against Clarke by several women last month.

“Sky will not be proceeding with any further series of Bulletproof,” a spokesperson for Sky said in a statement to TheWrap Friday.

The show was in pre-production on its fourth season when accusations were first leveled against Clarke last month, and Sky halted their relationship with the actor. An individual with knowledge tells TheWrap Sky tried to figure out how “Bulletproof” could proceed without star Clarke, but ultimately could not find a creative decision that would allow for them to move forward with the series.

On April 29, The Guardian published a story including accounts rom 20 women who accused the “Bulletproof” actor of sexual harassment, unwanted groping, inappropriate comments made on set, sharing explicit photos and videos without consent and bullying. Clarke denied all allegations except for one, admitting he once made inappropriate comments about one woman.

“In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologize,” Clarke said in a statement to The Guardian at the time. “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

Following the initial accusations, ITV, Sky and the BBC all cut ties with Clarke, and BAFTA suspended Clarke’s membership as well as his recent Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award.

The CW, which aired the first three seasons of “Bulletproof” in the U.S., removed the show from its streaming platforms, including CW Seed, after the accusations were made against Clarke.

More accusations came to light in an additional Guardian report, which included sexual misconduct claims made against both Clarke and actor John Barrowman from people they had worked with on the set of BBC’s “Doctor Who.”

Clarke’s “Bulletproof” co-star, Ashley Walters (above, left), has been among those voicing support for the women who alleged varying degrees of sexual misbehavior against Clark.

“My thoughts are with the women who have come forward and told their awful stories, I am in shock and deeply saddened by what I have heard on a multitude of levels,” he wrote in a statement posted to social media April 29. “I could never condone behaviour of this nature neither in nor out of the workplace, and whilst Noel has been a friend and colleague for several years, I cannot standby and ignore these allegations.”

“Sexual harassment, abuse and bullying have no place in our industry,” Walters continued. “Every woman has the right to a safe workplace and moving forward I pledge my dedication to this.”

Variety first reported the news that “Bulletproof” had been canceled at Sky.