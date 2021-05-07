Noel Clarke Accused of Sexual Misconduct on ‘Doctor Who’ Set

Noel Clarke has been accused of sexual misconduct on the set of BBC’s “Doctor Who,” which he appeared on from 2005 to 2010 in the role of Mickey Smith.

According to The Guardian, several people have come forward with allegations that they were sexually harassed or inappropriately touched by “Bulletproof” actor Clarke when he worked on “Doctor Who,” both on the set and at a promotional event for the show. Accusations have also been made against John Barrowman, who played Capt. Jack Harkness on both “Doctor Who” and “Torchwood,” with sources telling per The Guardian Barrowman repeatedly exposed himself to co-workers on the sets of two BBC productions.

“The BBC is against all forms of inappropriate behaviour and we’re shocked to hear of these allegations,” a BBC spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap Friday. “To be absolutely clear, we will investigate any specific allegations made by individuals to the BBC – and if anyone has been subjected to or witnessed inappropriate behaviour of any kind we would encourage them to raise it with us directly. We have a zero tolerance approach and robust processes are in place – which are regularly reviewed and updated to reflect best practice – to ensure any complaints or concerns are handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”

Representatives for both Clarke, who a week ago ITV, Sky and the BBC cut ties with following the publishing of a Guardian report including misconduct accusations made by several women against Clarke, and Barrowman did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Friday.

According to The Guardian, Clarke denied all new accusations to the outlet and Barrowman called his behavior “tomfoolery” that he now knows upset co-workers, but said his actions were not intended or inferred to be sexual.

On April 29, The Guardian published a story including accounts rom 20 women who accused the “Bulletproof” actor of sexual harassment, unwanted groping, inappropriate comments made on set, sharing explicit photos and videos without consent and bullying. Clarke denied all allegations except for one, admitting he once made inappropriate comments about one woman.

“In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologize,” Clarke said in a statement to The Guardian at the time. “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

Following the accusations, BAFTA suspended Clarke’s membership as well as his recent Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award.