‘I May Destroy You’ Creator Michaela Coel Backs Noel Clarke Accusers ‘in Their Indignation’

Michaela Coel, the creator and star of “I May Destroy You,” has offered “great support” for the 20 women who have accused “Bulletproof” actor Noel Clarke of sexual misconduct.

Coel wrote: “I am here to offer great support for the 20 brave women who have come forward; those who have shared their identifies with us, but also those who have preferred to use an alias; the mental hurdles a black woman must overcome to do such a thing as reveal their identity within a narrative of rape abuse or bullying at the hands of someone within our own community can sometimes be too much.”

“Speaking out about these incidents take a lot of strength because some call them ‘grey areas,'” she continued. “They are however far from grey. These behaviours are unprofessional, violent and can destroy a person’s perception of themselves, their place in the world and their career irreparably. I have share to show solidarity, to express my belief in them and to stand with them in their indignation.”

“I applaud the Guardian and its journalists for investigating and publishing this story,” Coel concluded.

Her Twitter post, a reply on a repost of The Guardian's story titled "'Sexual predator': actor Noel Clarke accused of groping, harassment and bullying by 20 women."

HBO’s “I May Destroy You” calls into question the idea of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation. Coel created the 2020 series and plays the lead role of Arabella.

A report published in The Guardian on Thursday featured 20 women who accused the “Bulletproof” actor of sexual harassment, unwanted groping, inappropriate comments made on set, sharing explicit photos and videos without consent and bullying. Although his representatives have not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment, Clarke denied all allegations except for one, admitting he once made inappropriate comments about one woman.

“In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologize,” Clarke said in a statement to The Guardian. “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

BAFTA has suspended Clarke’s membership as well as his recent Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award

Clarke’s “Bulletproof” co-star Ashley Walters also tweeted out a statement of support for the accusers.

His read: “My thoughts are with the women who have come forward and told their awful stories, I am in shock and deeply saddened by what I have heard on a multitude of levels. I could never condone behaviour of this nature neither in nor out of the workplace, and whilst Noel has been a friend and colleague for several years, I cannot standby and ignore these allegations.”

“Sexual harassment, abuse and bullying have no place in our industry,” Walters continued. “Every woman has the right to a safe workplace and moving forward I pledge my dedication to this.”